DATA STUDY: Can’t Buy Me Love? The Cost Of A Date Night In The UK And Around The World

They say love doesn’t cost a thing, but a new survey has revealed that, in fact, an average date night in the UK clocks in at £91, with those in London paying the most of all (£123). Globally, however, a date night in the UK is cheaper than the same date in several other major global cities.
- London is now the 2nd most expensive city in the world to date in – shooting up four places in one year
- The average cost of a date in the UK 2017 was £65, now in 2018 it’s £91
- Cities like Brighton, Bristol, York and Belfast have gotten much more expensive for dating
- The only aspect of a date that is cheaper than the world average is the cost of a bottle of wine
- The cheapest city in the UK for a date is the same as 2017, Cardiff
The cost of a date night in the UK
A new analysis from premium dating site EliteSingles has delved into the cost of love, revealing that a typical date night in the UK (consisting of a mid-range dinner for two, a shared bottle of wine, two cinema tickets, and a 5m taxi ride home) will set you back an average of £91.1
However, some big cities are pricier than others: A date will set you back £98 in Brighton, £95 in Bristol, Belfast and York.
If you’d like to save a few quid, then Cardiff might become your dating destination of choice. An average date night there is only £71. Other wallet-friendly cities include Sunderland (£81), Liverpool (£81), and Newcastle (£82).
Cost of a date in 15 major UK cities
- London: £123
- Brighton: £98
- Bristol: £95
- Belfast: £95
- York: £95
- Manchester: £94
- Edinburgh: £93
- Plymouth: £93
- Birmingham: £90
- Glasgow: £90
- Leeds: £84
- Newcastle: £82
- Liverpool: £81
- Sunderland: £81
- Cardiff: £71