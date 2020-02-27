defibshop – Solutions for Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a leading cause of death in the UK, claiming more lives than breast cancer and lung cancer combined.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest does not discriminate, striking anyone, at any time or place.

There are over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year – 90% of which, are fatal. When an individual is in cardiac arrest they will collapse suddenly and be unresponsive. The casualty will breath irregularly and in some instances, not breathing at all. Without immediate treatment, the emergency becomes a fatality. Effective CPR and a shock from a defibrillator is the only definitive treatment for Sudden Cardiac Arrest. For every minute that passes without treatment, the chance of survival decreases by 10%.

