, Delight Your Diners This Christmas with LillyPuds

Following many years of making puddings for friends and family, LillyPuds was created in October 2015 to introduce a tried and tasted Christmas pudding recipe to diners.

LillyPuds brings to market a festive delight that is easy to eat, light on the palate and with all the traditional spices and flavours to be expected of a Christmas pudding. By reducing the cheap fillers such as sugar and flour, removing mixed peel and increasing the fruit content, a dessert has been created that is easier on the palate after a heavy indulgent Christmas lunch.

The range includes the Great Taste award-winning Premium Traditional (120g and 140g), Great Taste Gluten Free 120g and the Vegan/Gluten Free 120g puddings. Loyal customers include West End 5* hotels and gastro pub chains throughout East Anglia. Products are available nationwide for delivery direct.

www.lillypuds.co.uk/foodservice

E:hello@lillypuds.co.uk

T: 07792223301