Delivering A Sustainable Future For Catering Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK’s ambitious net zero carbon target has brought into focus the need to make carbon savings. As energy-intensive operations, for hospitality businesses the drive towards sustainability and reducing carbon emissions also needs to factor in the careful balance of customer experience and efficiency.

Despite being one of the most carbon intensive fuel sources, oil-fuelled boilers are still commonly found in off-grid catering outlets. Switching to from oil to LPG can immediately cut CO₂ emissions by up to 17.8%1 compared to oil and is ideal for rural businesses where electricity is simply not viable due to the processes needed or simply because of limited supply to the location.

Calor Futuria Liquid Gas

From providing an instant and controllable flame needed to create mouth-watering meals, to offering the versatility for heating and hot water requirements, Calor Futuria Liquid Gas is the fuel source catering businesses can trust.

Futuria Liquid Gas (previously BioLPG) is a sustainable fuel made from a blend of waste, residues and sustainably sourced materials. Currently available to catering businesses with a Calor bulk tank installed, Futuria Liquid Gas comes in a 100% blend, and can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 86%2 (kgCO2e/kWh) when compared to using heating oil and up to 80%3 compared to conventional LPG.

Catering businesses keen to demonstrate their reduction in carbon emissions, the Green Gas Certification Scheme ensures traceability of all Futuria Liquid Gas delivered to, and used up by, our hospitality customers, while also highlighting the amount of CO2 saved.

The Futuria is here

Futuria was introduced this year as the new naming convention for Calor’s sustainable fuels portfolio, a key step in Calor’s journey to becoming a more sustainable business. Calor is on a mission to become a 100% renewable energy provider by 2040 and we are taking our customers on that journey with us.

To further support this, we’ve recently launched Futuria DME fuel, also known as rDME or Renewable DME (Dimethyl-Ether), a sustainable and low carbon fuel produced from renewable and recycled carbon. It can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85% compared to diesel and heating oil4.

We are currently working to demonstrate the use of Futuria DME across our off-grid customer base with a view to scale-up Futuria DME production in the coming years, to meet our sustainability goals and help our customers meet theirs.

To join the Futuria of off-grid energy visit www.calor.co.uk