Deliveroo To Launch Trial Food Container Reuse Service

Takeaway delivery service Deliveroo has teamed up with Oxford-based cleantech company Oxwash to trial a service where takeaway containers can be washed and reused.

Trials will begin in August allowing Deliveroo to collect containers from customers so that they can be washed and reused. The trials will take place in Oxford and Cambridge.

Deliveroo and Oxwash will be using the trial period to identify the most efficient and easiest customer experience, with a view at deploying the service to more cities in 2020. Deliveroo customers will either be able to scan a QR code found on their Deliveroo packaging to arrange pickup of used containers or drop off the containers at easy-to-locate public units in high-density residential areas

Dan Warne, UK managing director at Deliveroo said: “Food delivery is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and at Deliveroo we’re proud to be the innovator, giving customers amazing food, restaurants extra business and riders well-paid work. We’re also proud to be able to extend our innovation to help reduce the usage of plastics and promote recycling to our customers.”

Kyle Grant at Oxwash added: “We’re proud to be working with the world leaders in food to bring this innovative new model to the market in the battle against single use plastic waste. I’m confident that the integration of our operation with Deliveroo’s outstanding commitment to sustainability will make a rapid change to the amount of plastic waste entering the planet’s ecosystems.”

The trial comes following Deliveroo’s opt-in button for plastic cutlery, which has reportedly seen a 90% drop globally in customers using plastic cutlery. Deliveroo also launched its own packaging store, providing restaurant partners access to recyclable and biodegradable packaging.