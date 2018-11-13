Demand For Hospitality Staff Strengthens In October, But Supply Remains A Concern

The latest Report on jobs, published by KPMG and the REC, showed that vacancies for permanent and temporary hospitality workers increased at the start of the fourth quarter. However, overall staff availability in the UK declined at the fastest pace in nine months highlighting a worrying gap between supply and demand.

Will Hawkley, Head of Leisure for KPMG in the UK comments: “With vacancies for permanent hospitality positions at a seventeen month high, staffing issues are a key concern for many firms. Staff availability in the UK has shown a sharp decline, highlighting the extent to which the UK is in need of baristas, chefs, concierges and waiters.

“In the UK many of us start out in the hospitality sector but we see it as a job rather than a career. The sector is well known for providing individuals with transferrable skills which allow talented individuals to fly, however there is always the danger that they will fly away. This problem is not as prevalent in other countries where individuals consider jobs such as being a waiter as a profession which is held in high regard. In order to overcome staffing issues in the long term, the UK sector needs to demonstrate that it doesn’t just offer relatively short-term jobs, hospitality can also provide fulfilling long term careers.

“With Brexit looming and Generation Z joining the workforce, we have a unique opportunity to shine a light on opportunities in the hospitality sector. We need to showcase the flexible hours, the varied opportunities, the potential to travel and, in a world of screens and data, the sector should promote the fact it will always value good old fashioned people skills.”