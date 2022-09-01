Denby Launches ‘Kiln’ Tableware

Share Tweet Share Email

‘Kiln’ tableware launched this year is a true celebration of British craftsmanship from iconic potters, Denby. Using age old pottery methods, Kiln has a calming colour palette of chalk white and hues of oatmeal and grey with a hand- decorated freckling glaze effect.

Beautifully uncomplicated, Kiln creates a perfect setting to make food look stunning, the new freckling technique is designed to frame food yet is uniquely different on every piece. Kiln’s fully vitrified stoneware includes a new collection of serving bowls and platters in organic asymmetrical forms which make great statement pieces. There are also classic place setting items such as coupe plates, which are known as the ‘Chef’s plate’ as they are great for presenting food, that can be comfortably stacked and withstand use in a busy restaurant. Denby rigorously tests its products to tough industry standards and the pattern performs well against stringent hospitality criteria without looking like standard hospitality ware. Plate and bowl rims are tested extensively and form part of Denby’s 10-year chip warranty.

Produced from local Derbyshire clay, each piece of Kiln’s artisan pottery is handcrafted by 20 pairs of hands at Denby’s original 200-year-old pottery by craftsmen whose skills have been handed down over generations. Kiln shares Denby’s environmental attributes and is the conscious choice for hospitality venues who prefer to support “Made in England” ceramics. Denby was the first UK pottery to be zero to landfill on process waste and holds ISO14001 which is awarded when sustainability and the care of the environment form an integrated part of the production process.

Kiln has all Denby’s inherent strengths, is freezer and dishwasher safe and can be used in the oven up to a temperature of 250ºC. For more information on Denby for Hospitality, visit www.denbypottery/hospitality.