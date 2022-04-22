Share Tweet Share Email

The West Country is renowned for making the finest produce, and Denhay certainly enhance that reputation. They have been crafting bacon for almost 30 years, developing the Denhay method and their own special cure. Conceived at Denhay Farms, founded by the Streatfeilds and the Hoods in the Devon Hills 70 years ago, pig farming and bacon was initially a by-product of the dairy farm and sold only to local outlets. From these small beginnings, the excellence of their hand dry cured produce has resulted in Denhay bacon being available across the UK in multiple retail outlets such as Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and now Amazon Fresh.

Denhay Direct has recently been created to supply the catering industry’s need for high quality product and already has many clients, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons among them.

All Denhay’s bacon is created using the best outdoor bred pork, raised to high welfare standards at RSPCA approved farms. Their expert curers hand rub each loin and belly to carefully apply the cure and then allow them to slowly mature drawing out the bacon’s exquisite taste.

Longtime holders of a Royal Warrant and winners of over 100 awards for taste and quality, Denhay bacon has been a consistent winner of Great Taste Awards and recently won Gold for Taste of the West.

The Denhay Direct range includes smoked and unsmoked variants of back and streaky bacon including a special thin cut Smoked Streaky, all available in multiples of 1kg packs. The ordering is simply done online or by phone and delivery is quick and reliable.



As Chris Lamper, Denhay Direct’s Foodservice and Wholesale Account Manager, says: “Today’s consumers are becoming more and more discerning. The hospitality sector in particular needs good quality product with quick and reliable service. When it comes to bacon, we can provide both.”

Visit direct.denhay.co.uk or see the advert below for details.