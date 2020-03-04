Denhay Farms-“Passionate About Producing The Finest Quality Food”

Using timeless, traditional methods and our own special cure, we’ve been hand crafting bacon for over 20 years. Founded in the early 1950s by two farming families, the Hoods and the Streatfeilds, Denhay is passionate about producing the finest quality food. The West Country has always had a reputation for producing great tasting, wholesome produce, and we are more than happy to follow in that tradition.

Since we started our journey over 60 years ago, we have been lucky enough to be regularly recognised for our passion and skill.

We have won over 100 Awards and accreditations for our bacon and gammon and in 2008 were very proud to be appointed Bacon Curer to HRH The Prince of Wales. The Royal Warrant appears on every pack along with the Denhay coat of arms, both guarantees of the highest standards

We only use outdoor bred pigs to make our bacon and gammon. Please visit us on stand F540 and sample our delicious products!!