Devon Distillery can produce a gin just for you. Specialising in short run white-label production at competitive prices, we have made award winning gins for a number of clients already. If you want your own house gin or a gin for a special occasion Devon Distillery can produce it for you. You can include your own botanicals and design your own label, all with guidance from our master distillers.

Devon Distillery also produces it’s own award winning Dappa (Devon Grappa) and Devoncello as well as a great Sloe Gin.

visit Stand H6.