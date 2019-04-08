Ding Dong!: Popular Rochester Pub Reopens Following Refurbishment

Following a sparkling new refurbishment, local community pub, the Five Bells, has opened its doors to the public once again. Located in the popular village of Halling, Rochester, the pub, which is owned by national community pub company Admiral Taverns, has benefited from a joint investment of £73,500 by Admiral and licensee Samantha Thomas.

The new refurbishment has transformed the pub’s dining experience, delivering a sparkling new kitchen where local head chef Lu Latter has created a tempting menu of home cooked dishes, all featuring locally sourced produce.

The pub’s stylish and newly extended bar area is the perfect place for locals to enjoy a drink. Customers can choose from an impressive Gin menu cultivated by enthusiast Samantha, with a wide range of pairing tonics to make for the perfect G&T. But beer fans won’t be disappointed, a new range of local ales is also due to be introduced, adding to the extensive drinks menu already on offer.

Keen to develop the pub’s reputation as a social centre for the village, Samantha and her team have developed a busy events programme. Along with Sky and BT sports fixture screenings, the pub holds a weekly darts event and will be introducing a gin festival this Summer, through which Samantha hopes to share her gin expertise with customers.

Commenting on the reopening of the pub, licensee Samantha Thomas said:

“Here at the Five Bells we are incredibly proud of our longstanding heritage as a community pub and this beautiful refurbishment allows us to develop our offer to our customers even further, transforming our kitchen and dining experience.

‘Initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and I look forward to being able to build on our programme of events over the busy Summer months ahead. I’d like to thank my entire team and the community for their incredible support and say ‘cheers’ to an exciting future for the Five Bells.”

Commentating on the refurbishment, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, Nick Lawson said:

“Sam has done a fantastic job at the Five Bells. Having worked in the industry her entire life she is incredibly experienced but has had a clear vision for how the Five Bells can continue to evolve as a true asset to the village.

‘On behalf of us all here at Admiral, we wish Sam all the best for the future and I would highly recommend paying the pub a visit.”