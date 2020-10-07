Dining in the New Normal with Sustainable and Hygienic Wrapped Wooden Cutlery

Celebration Packaging’s EnviroWare® wooden cutlery is now available hygienically packed in a plastic-free wrapper.
“With the current heightened focus on hygiene, resulting from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we are pleased to offer one of our popular sustainable product ranges with an added hygienic benefit,” says Celebration Packaging Managing Director Nick Burton.“Our well-proven high quality, smooth wooden cutlery range is now available hygienically wrapped.”
The EnviroWare® wooden cutlery range consists of a knife, fork and two sizes of spoon. Each piece is available individually wrapped, plus
there is a popular meal kit option containing a knife, fork, spoon and 22cm square brown paper napkin.The cutlery is made from wood from sustainable forestry and has full FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) chain of custody accreditation, while the unbleached paper wrapping is plastic free.
“Many consider Celebration as the sustainable food- service cutlery experts,” says Nick
Burton.“We won a silver award for our EnviroWare® paper cutlery in the Innovation Challenge at the lunch! show at London’s ExCel last year.The judging panel said:“The EnviroWare® paper cutlery is a real contender for the future of foodservice cutlery”.
For further information visit www.celebration.co.uk