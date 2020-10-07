Dining in the New Normal with Sustainable and Hygienic Wrapped Wooden Cutlery

Celebration Packaging’s EnviroWare® wooden cutlery is now available hygienically packed in a plastic-free wrapper.

“With the current heightened focus on hygiene, resulting from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we are pleased to offer one of our popular sustainable product ranges with an added hygienic benefit,” says Celebration Packaging Managing Director Nick Burton.“Our well-proven high quality, smooth wooden cutlery range is now available hygienically wrapped.”

The EnviroWare® wooden cutlery range consists of a knife, fork and two sizes of spoon. Each piece is available individually wrapped, plus