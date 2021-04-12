Discover How A Canopy Can Increase Your Profits

Pubs, Restaurants and the Leisure Industry will have a golden opportunity to make the most of their gardens to increase Summer trade when lockdown is over.

By installing a Zenith Canopy Structure, Licensees and owners will have the opportunity to re-appraise their business and re-market their outdoor facilities to encourage customers to use their establishments.

Ian Manners of Zenith said “The benefits of canopy structures to Licensees is that they can be used all year round, by adding heating, lighting and sidewalls” The soft PVC walls slide like curtains, can be easily removed or be fixed in position. Alternatively, terrace screens can be fitted.

Many of Zenith’s customers have opted to fund their canopy project by LEASE RENTAL.This is a financially efficient way of installing a canopy because it allows the Licensee/owner to budget on a monthly basis without a large capital outlay. After a 4- or 5-year period the licensee will own it outright. It is also very tax efficient.