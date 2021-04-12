Discover How A Canopy Can Increase Your Profits

Pubs, Restaurants and the Leisure Industry will have a golden opportunity to make the most of their gardens to increase Summer trade when lockdown is over.
By installing a Zenith Canopy Structure, Licensees and owners will have the opportunity to re-appraise their business and re-market their outdoor facilities to encourage customers to use their establishments.
Ian Manners of Zenith said “The benefits of canopy structures to Licensees is that they can be used all year round, by adding heating, lighting and sidewalls” The soft PVC walls slide like curtains, can be easily removed or be fixed in position. Alternatively, terrace screens can be fitted.
Many of Zenith’s customers have opted to fund their canopy project by LEASE RENTAL.This is a financially efficient way of installing a canopy because it allows the Licensee/owner to budget on a monthly basis without a large capital outlay. After a 4- or 5-year period the licensee will own it outright. It is also very tax efficient.
Ian Manners went on to say, “for example, you can seat 50-60 customers under 2 x 5m x 5m (50m2) Airone Tipo 150 structures from as little as £315 (ex VAT) per month over a 5-year period. Essentially your customers are paying for the canopy as they use it”
James Bishop is the Proprietor of The Longcross Hotel in Trelights, near Port Isaac in Cornwall. James purchased three of Zenith’s Airone Tipo 150 canopies and installed glazed walls and doors.
James said,“Since installation business has boomed and we now have an extra outdoor function room for up to 150 people when not being used as a day to day eating area”.
Simon Vale of Drayton Manor Theme Park purchased 165 square metres of Zenith’s canopies and said,“we received a very quick return on our investment and our customers are now able to benefit from an outdoor covered area in all weathers”.
Zenith’s canopies are available in a variety of modular, shapes, sizes and colours.
For further information contact Zenith Canopy Structures Limited,T: 0118 978 9072 E: info@zenithcsl.com or visit www.zenithcsl.com