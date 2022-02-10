Disposable Straws Created by Nature

Frogut Straws produces natural disposable drinking straws made from wild grass (Lepironia articulata) growing in the Mekong Delta.The straws are produced in Long An province in Vietnam in the production plant established together with our Vietnamese partner Natufarm.The grass is handpicked by the local farmers living in wetlands so that improves their livelihoods. On the other hand, growing Lepironia grass helps maintaining wetlands in their natural state.Therefore this is a great example of integrating ecosystem conservation and poverty reduction in the wetlands.

The straws are stored in Gdansk/Poland, and from there we distribute them to any place in Europe.

Frogut supplies both wholesale market (250 or 500 pcs carton dispensers) and retail market (50 and 100 pcs boxes).The straws come in three lengths and can be individually wrapped in tissue paper. In the production we follow strict hygiene rules, as a result of which we obtained the German LFGB (food contact) certificate, issued by TÜV Rheinland.