DMS – Signs and Graphics for All Situations

DMS Graphics Ltd is based in Maidstone Kent. From their Maidstone office DMS of Design, Production and Installation of all forms of signs and Graphics and related projects.

DMS was originally set up as a specialist Exhibition and Events company as part of a bigger organisation.

In September of 2020 DMS graphics Ltd became a stand- alone company offering a much wider range of prod- ucts such as Exhibition Graphics,Vehicle Signs, Construction Signs, Bespoke interior Graphics, Health and Safety Signs and of course, Bespoke Corona Virus signage.