DMS – Signs and Graphics for All Situations

DMS Graphics Ltd is based in Maidstone Kent. From their Maidstone office DMS of Design, Production and Installation of all forms of signs and Graphics and related projects.
DMS was originally set up as a specialist Exhibition and Events company as part of a bigger organisation.
In September of 2020 DMS graphics Ltd became a stand- alone company offering a much wider range of prod- ucts such as Exhibition Graphics,Vehicle Signs, Construction Signs, Bespoke interior Graphics, Health and Safety Signs and of course, Bespoke Corona Virus signage.
DMS operates with over 20 years of experience in the Graphics industry and we have the in house knowledge, Skills and machinery to complete most graphical requirements.
Please visit our website www.dmsgraphics.co.uk where you will find information on our wide product range and a specialist blog with details of different projects and processes.