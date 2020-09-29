Doesitall’s Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser is ECO-FRIENDLY as Our Formula is Alcohol Free

Doesitall hand sanitiser has a naturally occurring for- mulation with active ingredients that kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

Doesitall’s Alcohol Free, Anti-Viral & Anti-Bacterial hand sanitiser is a ready to use, high performance hand sanitiser solution. It is suitable

for use on the hands, to remove potentially harmful viruses & bacteria.

Benefits of using Doesitall hand sanitiser:

• Includes hand softening agents and is beautifully scented leaving your hands soft with a pleasant aroma

• Eco-friendly, due to our all natural for- mulation process, with active biological ingredients used as opposed to alcohol

• Our naturally occurring ingredients are readily biodegradable and have no aquat- ic toxicity, thus they offer a greener alter- native to conventional alcohol products and minimise environmental impact