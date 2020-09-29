Doesitall’s Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser is ECO-FRIENDLY as Our Formula is Alcohol Free

Doesitall hand sanitiser has a naturally occurring for- mulation with active ingredients that kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.
Doesitall’s Alcohol Free, Anti-Viral & Anti-Bacterial hand sanitiser is a ready to use, high performance hand sanitiser solution. It is suitable
for use on the hands, to remove potentially harmful viruses & bacteria.
Benefits of using Doesitall hand sanitiser:
• Includes hand softening agents and is beautifully scented leaving your hands soft with a pleasant aroma
• Eco-friendly, due to our all natural for- mulation process, with active biological ingredients used as opposed to alcohol
• Our naturally occurring ingredients are readily biodegradable and have no aquat- ic toxicity, thus they offer a greener alter- native to conventional alcohol products and minimise environmental impact
Our hand sanitiser is fully laboratory tested and has passed BS EN 14476:2013 + A2:2019 standards con- cluding it is effective against 99.99% of viruses and bacteria including SARS + CoV-2. (Covid-19).
Doesitall Hand Sanitiser is Non- Flammable. It contains naturally pro- duced active ingredients which is better for the environment. Our dual action virucidal formula prevents the chance of anti-microbial resistance occurring. Our 5L Eco refill system allows you to refill your own re-usable sprayers saving on harmful plastic waste.
Protect your staff and customers, use Doesitall’s Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser with clinically proven confidence!
