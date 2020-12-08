Don’t Lose Revenue This Winter

Social distancing isn’t going anywhere so you’re probably wondering how you can keep all those extra covers you’ve placed in your outside space when the bad weather arrives? Installing an outdoor structure from Broadview Shading Solutions could be the answer.

The outdoor pergola structures with retractable louvred roofs can be enclosed with sliding glass or retract- ing zip screens to create additional enclosed space for the Winter. Optional extras such as LED lighting and electric heaters mean the space can be used all year round.The custom structures from Broadview can be designed to fit any space and create the perfect addition which is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Integrated gutter systems make this addition to your business a fully functional all-weather solution.