Dorset’s Bournemouth Beach Named Europe’s Sixth Best-Rated Beach

Bournemouth Beach in Dorset is named the best-rated beach in the UK, in the Travellers’ Choice® awards for Beaches, announced today by TripAdvisor.

Not just a winner in the UK, Bournemouth beach also celebrates the title of sixth best-rated in Europe and 20th in the world, ranking above beaches in locations known the world over for their paradise-like beaches of fine, white sand and azure waters, including Australia, the Seychelles and Cape Verde. Bournemouth’s seven mile stretch of sandy beach offers visitors traditional seaside attractions, famous beach huts for hire, water sports and stunning views of the Isle of Wight and the Purbecks. The bay also has its own micro-climate which means swimmers can enjoy some of the warmest sea temperatures in the UK there.

In the world ranking, Baia do Sancho in Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago with UNESCO world heritage status, has reclaimed its crown from last year’s winner, Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos, to be named the number one beach in the world.

The second best rated beach in the world is Varadero Beach in Cuba – a 20km stretch of golden sand along what is one of the largest resorts in the Caribbean.

Time after time, the UK’s beaches hold their own in these awards against those in countries with much warmer climes, proving that sunshine isn’t everything when it comes to the formula for a world-renowned beach. Our beaches continue to get the recognition they deserve from global travellers who visit – and love them – year after year, and for that, we should be very proud!” commented Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson.

Dorset’s Bournemouth Beach celebrates the win in the UK’s best beaches list for the second year running, holding onto the title after climbing an impressive six places from 2017 to be named UK’s number one in 2018 and now again in 2019.

Councillor Pat Oakley, Portfolio Holder for Tourism, Leisure and Arts in Bournemouth, said, “It’s very exciting to top the TripAdvisor awards lists for the second year in a row! Tourism makes a £1bn contribution to the local economy here in Bournemouth. We value our beautiful, attractive yet fragile environment and are resolute in our commitment to both developing and protecting what makes Bournemouth such a great place to visit, live, work and study. The popularity of Bournemouth’s beaches translates into visitor spend that is invested back into the town. We’re extremely proud of this achievement.”