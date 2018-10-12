Dr. Martens Combines Style and safety for the Hospitality Sector

Dr. Martens combines style and safety for the hospitality sectorIndustrial workers are aware of the risks posed to them on a day-to-day basis and by law they are required to wear protective clothing that is compliant with health and safety regulations. In the service industry, however, this is not the case; fashion or athletic footwear that is not slip resistant is commonplace. In an environment where wet and greasy floors are unavoidable, it is inevitable that 29% of all work related injuries are through slips, trips and falls. This remains the single most common cause of major injury in the UK[1]. In fact, slips, trips and falls are the highest cause of injury in the service industry. Considering each year workplace injuries are said to cost the UK economy around £5.3 billion,[2] the need for service industry workers to wear footwear tailored towards safety should be imperative.

Iconic footwear brand Dr. Martens is bridging the gap for safety work boots with the launch of its Original Slip-Resistant range. The products are designed around providing the hospitality sector with footwear that epitomises Dr. Martens iconic styling and values, with a focus on performance and everyday comfort.

With a PVC hybrid outsole built to industrial grade, this new collection will limit the risk of injury within the service industry, without the need to compromise on style. Fusing together practicality with Dr. Martens attitude, this new line consists of three styles:

The 1461 SR, a classic 3-tie shoe, 1460 SR an 8-tie boot, and the 2976 SR a traditional Chelsea boot design. These shoes are available in Cherry Red and Black colours.

All of these products offer the slip resistant PVC hybrid outsole and grip-trax technology to help prevent slips on various surfaces. They also features the Dr. Martens SoftWair™ sock liner that delivers extra cushioning across the foot and helps to keep feet dry with its raised grid pattern.

This new collection is a much–needed step forward for health and safety in the hospitality industry. Available in sizes 3-12, those interested in learning more about this collection can visit: https://www.drmartens.com/uk/en_gb/c/non-slip-shoes-boots