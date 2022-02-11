Dreaming of a Covid-Free 2022? Here’s How to Make it a Reality…

Minoo Patel, Head of Technology at BonaCaeli, explains how hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants can protect staff and customers.

We’re all hoping that 2022 won’t be derailed by further lockdowns. But many in hospitality are also worried that a surge in Covid-19 cases could lead to staff shortages in an already stretched industry.We know that masks, extra ventilation, and social distancing measures can help – but there’s another solution that could be a game changer.

Covid-19 is primarily transmitted through air-borne mists of exhaled particles, which can remain in the air for up to three hours. By simply installing a custom designed air-purifier, you can actively remove virus-carrying particles from the air and dramatically reduce transmission rates.