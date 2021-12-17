Dreaming of Covid-Free Celebrations? Here’s How to Make it a Reality…

Minoo Patel, Head of Technology at BonaCaeli, explains how hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants can protect staff and customers and prevent another lockdown

Christmas and the New Year are special times of the year in the hospitality industry. But, as revellers flock to hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants, how will you protect staff and give guests a worry-free experience?

DON’T LET THE GRINCH DAMAGE YOUR PROFITS AND RUIN CELEBRATIONS.

We’re all hoping that Christmas and New Year won’t be derailed by a last-minute lockdown. But many in hospitality are also worried that a surge in Covid-19 cases could lead to staff shortages in an already stretched industry.We know that masks, extra ventilation, and social distancing measures can help – but there’s another solution that could be a game changer.