Share Tweet Share Email

Supplying Cornwall and Devon, Duchy Cash Systems is a provider of premium EPOS solutions for the hospitality sector – pubs, restaurants, hotels and nightclubs. Each system is tailored to suit the customer’s needs, focussing on speed/ease of use and durability. Our touchscreen EPOS terminals offer a host of time and labour saving features, helping your staff work more efficiently.

Optional back office, stock control software features total stock management, enhanced security features, time and cost saving tools.

Duchy Cash Systems provide the comprehensive after sales package that only a local company can really offer: 24 hour telephone support, remote diagnostics & assistance, and a fast callout response.