Duo Pump Systems – The Advantages for Commercial Kitchen Users

Share Post Share Email

For large commercial kitchens without gravity drainage a reliable pumping system is essential to ensure service is not interrupted. A pump failure when the kitchen is busy can be extremely financially challenging.

Selecting a reliable and proven waste water pumping system such as the DrainMajor Duo or DrainKing, fitted with Jung Pumpen pumps, from commercial kitchen experts Pump Technology Ltd is often the kitchen designers first choice to mitigate against such a problem.

Discussing an installation with the application team at Pump Technology Ltd is a fast and worthwhile process. They will select the right size pumping system for the number of sinks and appliances required, taking into consideration factors in the site which users might not have been considered when first thinking about pumps.

Often a dual pump, duty standby configuration will provide the solution. Not only will this offer a backup if one pump fails, but it will easily also serve a number of sinks and appliances such as dishwasher, pasta boilers etc.

This type of unit can be an extremely cost effective and efficient alternative to buying and installing multiple pumping systems.

The Pump Technology Ltd DrainMajor Duo and DrainKing are both twin pumping systems offering duty standby pumping protection. The choice will be based on a number of factors. The DrainMajor Duo has a rectangular footprint and the DrainKing a square one.

The Drainmajor Duo features two separate tanks, with each pump operating independently servicing different sinks and appliances. If one pump should fail, the liquid level will rise and flow through into the other tank. That pump will then also act as the standby pump. This configuration avoids the need for a control panel.

The DrainKing comes with two pumps in a common tank. It’s control panel swaps over the duty pump every pumping cycle. The benefit of this is that each pump operates for a shorter time and pump life is increased.

Both systems are fitted with a high-level alarm, allowing operators to know when a maintenance engineer is required even though they might not notice since there is no disruption to service.

The alarms also have volt free connections so they can be connected to a BMS system.

Contacting the Pump Technology Ltd team is simple and fast and allows customers to benefit from their knowledge to specify the best pumping solutions for any commercial kitchen.