Durham Pub Holds Annual Cider And BBQ Festival Over Easter Weekend

By popular demand, the Woodman Inn in Durham, a friendly community pub is excited to invite locals to their first annual Cider Festival, taking place in the pub’s summery outdoor cider garden over the Easter weekend from the 19th to the 20th of April. Magners Cider will be sponsoring the spring festival and garden and have built a brand-new cider bar especially for the event.

Well-known for having ‘One of the best beer gardens in Durham’, licensees Sean and Jane Quilty are looking to build on the tremendous success of their outdoor events and showcase the beautiful plants such as Budleia butterfly bush, fuchsias, strawberries and various herbs in the pub garden, which is an ongoing passion project for Jane.

There will be a huge selection of delicious cider brands to sample and a tasty BBQ. A range of up to ten real ciders, bottled ciders and beers will be available to sample from the garden cider bar, with top brands available from another event sponsor, Weston’s ‘Rusted wheel’, ‘Engine Warmer’, ‘Raspberry Roller’ and of course their favourite ‘Old Rosie’ plus some other great guest ciders from around the country.

A mouth-watering selection of high-quality BBQ food will be available straight from the grill. Tasty burgers and sausages which will be sourced from local suppliers.

Along with great food and drink, Sean and Jane have fantastic entertainment lined up to celebrate the Easter weekend. Local singer, saxophonist and bassist Kenny Craig will be hosting an unmissable firelight acoustic session in the splendid pub garden on the Friday evening. Never one to forget Mr Q’s passion for karaoke, the weekend will see the third heat in the Magner’s Q’ed Up Factor karaoke competition which will run each week for 30 consecutive heats leading up to the glorious summer with a magnificent five-hundred-pound bar tab prize up for grabs for the winning contestant.

With a jam-packed weekend in-store, giving locals the chance to sample high-quality ciders and feast on delicious BBQ, the Woodman Inn Magners Cider Festival will be one not to miss. Entry to the festival is free throughout the weekend. Other great events coming up at the pub include the annual beer festival every July, a rum festival on May bank holiday weekend and an acoustic music festival in June for the Queen’s Birthday!

Commenting on the festival, Sean Quilty, licensee at the Woodman Inn said:

“We are very excited to be showcasing cider at this event, as it sold incredibly well at our beer festival in July. People will love to sample the wide range of cider, which all have varying tastes and strengths. and with the support of Weston’s, it will be even better as they have some delicious products. Our upgraded ‘Magners cider garden’, complete with its very own bar, is the perfect space that allows us to host brilliant community events. We are thrilled to be hosting a Karaoke competition which will provide fantastic entertainment throughout the summer. Magners have been so wonderfully supportive and it’s wonderful to have their famous brand backing our community pub.”

Commenting on the events at Woodman Inn this summer, Stephen Birkett, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns said:

“Sean and Jane know how to throw a brilliant party and their passion and commitment to the garden continues to impress locals year after year. I’m incredibly proud of the support that the team have had from Magners this year, allowing the Woodman to offer something bigger and better to locals than before!”