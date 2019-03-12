Eastbourne’s Hydro Hotel Helps To Support Vital Projects In National Park

A new partnership has been launched between the South Downs National Park Trust and one of Eastbourne’s leading and most iconic businesses, the Hydro Hotel.

With the aim of helping to protect the South Downs National Park for future generations, the Hydro Hotel has become an official Visitor Giving Partner of the Trust.

The partnership, which launched on March 1, means guests have the option of donating on top of the cost of their stay to help protect the extraordinary landscape on Eastbourne’s doorstep.

All donations will go to the Trust, which is working closely with national and community-based organisations for the benefit of the National Park and the people for whom it was created. Among the initiatives the Trust is helping to fund are new community cycling and walking routes, including for those with limited mobility and young families, and the protection of endangered species such as the White Letter Hairstreak Butterfly.

Jonathan Owen, General Manager at the Hydro Hotel, said: “It’s important for our heritage that such a unique setting is preserved for future generations. The South Downs National Park’s stunning scenery is the backdrop to our hotel and this amazing landscape and all its leisure opportunities continue to boost Eastbourne’s holiday sector.

“This donation scheme is a wonderful way for local businesses and their customers to play their part in protecting and enhancing this asset.”

Sandra Grant, who oversees the Visitor Giving Scheme for the South Downs National Park Trust, added: “We’re delighted to welcome the Hydro Hotel and are looking forward to working closely with them to help protect and enhance our National Park. A number of local businesses have already joined our scheme, particularly in the tourism and leisure sector, and it’s testament to the value of the National Park as a wonderful place to live, work, and visit.”

Visitor giving is a simple way of inviting voluntary donations from visitors, inspiring them to put something back into looking after the places they love to visit. Any business interested in signing up to the scheme can contact Sandra Grant on Sandra.Grant@southdownstrust.org.uk or call 01730 819223.