‘Eastercation’ To Give UK A £36 Billion Boost

Two thirds of Britons will shun holidays abroad and support British tourism instead this Easter, according to a new study.

A Travelodge with a sample of 1,500 British adults revealed that due to the uncertainty around Brexit 67% of Britons will holiday at home support and British tourism this Easter, compared to only 34% last year

A quarter of parents will split the five days over two mini breaks in order to keep their children entertained during the school holidays.

Collectively the holiday period spend will boost the British economy by £36 billion.

However due to the uncertainty of the current economy the average amount Britons are spending on their Eastercation break has dropped from £1,315 in 2018 to £810 this year.

With Easter falling later this year and temperatures predicted to rise, the traditional British seaside jaunt is topping the holiday poll with nearly a third (32%) of Britons flocking to the coast. Top seaside locations include Blackpool, Cornwall, Brighton, Devon and Bournemouth.

Nearly a quarter (22%), of holidaymakers are opting for a cultural break to discover more about our historical cities such as London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Bath.

The UK’s rural landscape is a jewel in our national heritage, and it’s the third most popular Eastercation destination with the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, Scottish Highlands, Snowdonia and the Cotswolds making the top 20 listing.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson said: ‘This research shows Britons are shunning holidaying abroad this Easter due to the uncertainly and complexity around Brexit.

‘However this is great news for the UK hospitality sector as the Eastercation will kick start the 2019 holiday season by boosting the UK economy by £36billion.’

‘At Travelodge we are experiencing the Eastercation effect and seeing a rise in bookings across our 563 hotels.

‘Interestingly, this year more holidaymakers are breaking up their traditional Easter holiday by taking several short breaks or a single multi-location trip which includes a city and coastal break over the Easter holidays.’