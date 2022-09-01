Easy Cook for an Easy Life

Share Tweet Share Email

With National Rice Week approaching what better time to explore the many benefits of increasing your use of the amazing grain in your food offering; few ingredients in a chef’s pantry provide more interesting textures or more versatility and profit potential than rice.

Did you know that rice is the most popular grain on the planet and the primary dietary staple for more than half the world’s population? Despite the soaring inflation of food, US grown rice remains one of the most cost-effective ingredients in the food service pantry. US rice is very high quality and an ideal option when seeking to diversify your menu offering whilst crucially increasing your profit-per-plate margins; from Thai, Indian, Brazilian, Salvadoran, Chinese, Spanish, Turkish cuisines and beyond. With rice on your menu, you can take your patrons around the world.

Rice is an economical choice for chefs and operators as commodity prices continue to increase. The ongoing Ukraine conflict has resulted in a global shortage of wheat resulting in huge price increases of bread and pasta, whilst the cost of potatoes has also risen significantly.

Rice dishes are always popular, are ideal for diners seeking gluten free dishes and work exceptionally well when trying to maximise profits, particularly if using the grain as the main ingredient on the plate, adding smaller amounts of higher cost ingredients.

Our top tips to keep your profit margins healthy:

1) Increase Vegetarian Choices. Rice lends itself perfectly to plant based and vegetarian menu options.

2) Rice is a fantastic tool in achieving a full-looking plate to help adjust portions as the price of costly proteins continue to sky rocket.

3) Embrace World Foods – customers increasingly want to try new and unusual dishes – so look to the Caribbean, Africa and Asian to create low cost, high-margin rice-based meals.

4) Cut down on waste by repurposing leftovers, prepped ingredients from a previous service can be utilised to create dishes like fried rice and stir-frys.

Tropical Sun USA Rice is:

• A free from food with no GMOs

• Contains 15 essential vitamins and minerals

• One cup has 23% of your daily recommended folic acid

• Gluten free

Tropical Sun USA Easy Cook Rice is cultivated in the southern American states of Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas. Tropical Sun USA Easy Cook Rice is steamed before milling. This process allows the rice to harden therefore making it less sticky, so the grains remain separate when cooking. As a result, this helps the rice to retain much more of its nutritional content, which is normally lost during cooking.

Tropical Sun USA Rice is available in catering size packs of 5kg, 10kg, 20kg and 40kg from Wanis International Foods, either from their huge wholesale cash and carry in East London or for nationwide delivery.

