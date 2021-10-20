Easy Does It.. Just Add Salt And Water For Powerful Disinfectant

A unique handheld sprayer has been launched which turns mildly salty tap water into a powerful disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses, including Covid-19.

The easy-HC10 uses an electrochemical reaction to instantly convert tap water containing just 0.25% salt into hypochlorous acid, a powerful disinfectant which the human body itself produces to fight infection.

The easy-HC10 has been designed by Vapourtec, a leading manufacturer of flow chemistry equipment used throughout research and the chemicals industry.

The sprayer is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery and features a 2-litre reservoir which is filled with tap water and just 5 grams of salt.

Pulling the trigger produces an instant spray of hypochlorous acid solution, the concentration of which can be controlled depending on the intensity of disinfection needed, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.