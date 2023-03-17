edencleen from Cleenol

Share Tweet Share Email

Over the course of our history, we at Cleenol have always produced products that offer a perfect balance between cleaning performance and efficiency with an attention to reducing the environmental impact that our products may carry.

edencleen, our latest brand, reaffirms our commitment to our credentials for environmental guardianship, and represents an evolution of what has been an integral part of our DNA. Edencleen has been designed to reflect in part our vision for a cleaner, safer world, that touches not only the environmental aspects of sustainability, but has as an aim, a social ambition to leave the planet in the safe care of and for future generations. As such with edencleen, Cleenol looks to ensure transparency in our approach, which may on occasion result in some counter intuitive elements.

The range covers the essential needs to cover 80% of daily cleaning and include: a washroom cleaner and toilet gel cleaner and urinal deodoriser, an all-purpose surface sanitiser, a degreaser and a washing up liquid, a no rinse floor degreaser, a window cleaner and a laundry detergent and fabric softener.

edencleen products have been developed around the following principles and ingredients:

• RSPO certified palm oil derivatives

• No animal derived products

• Cruelty free

• Minimal petrochemical derived products

• No parabens, formaldehyde, CMI/MIT, triclosan, phosphates, chlorine bleaches, optical brighteners, quaternary ammonium compounds

• VOC free and phosphate, EDTA, NTA free

• Recyclable / recycled packaging

• 100% bio-based surfactant – made by using bio-based ethylene oxide which is manufactured from biomass ethanol.

• Bioethanol, naturally derived acids, sugar-based surfactants, bio-based solvents, low impact preservatives

Combining carefully formulated products, with appropriate packaging, using recycled material or recyclable componentry, the range’s mostly colourless liquid and low fragrance usage are designed to convey a transparency and straightforwardness of our approach which will be a hallmark of all edencleen products and associated services.

Careful use of enzymatic formulations and more traditional chemistry brings a portfolio of products that’s finely attuned to delivering effective cleaning which when used as instructed helps maintain a neutral environmental impact.

edencleen’s new range represents just the start to a fully refreshed solution to meet the most demanding of customers expectations.