Edwardian Hotels London Unveils New London Landmark Hotel The Londoner

Today sees the unveiling of the name of London’s newest landmark.

Located on Leicester Square, this ambitious hotel will aptly be called The Londoner, a name dedicated to the iconic city that inspired this pioneering purpose-built destination. Scheduled to open in 2020, this five-star 15 level hotel is set to transform London’s hospitality scene.

Iype Abraham, Commercial Development Director at Edwardian Hotels London, says: “The Londoner exemplifies Edwardian Hotels London’s bold philosophy. Building a complex and ambitious project in an iconic area is a demonstration of our commitment to London and our ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable, integrated hotels designed for the future. We are privileged to play a pivotal role in the regeneration of Leicester Square and contribute to the evolving skyline of London.”

Designed for grand and intimate occasions; The Londoner has 350 rooms and 15 suites; five concept restaurants and lounges including a spectacular rooftop bar; a state-of-the-art ballroom for up to 1000 guests, two new Odeon Luxe cinemas and a unique subterranean spa. The Londoner will offer a vibrant urban escape to everyone who walks through its doors.

Rob Steul, Creative Director at Edwardian Hotels London and lead designer of The Londoner, comments: “It has always been the vision of our Chairman to develop a lifestyle hotel destination in a prime central London location and I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to bring this aspirational vision to life; from conceptualising the original design through to overseeing the development and delivery of the hotel. The Londoner celebrates and captures the drama of its vibrant West End neighbourhood and I am confident that its striking contemporary design, sophisticated social spaces and its collection of distinctive restaurants and lounges will set it apart.”

Edwardian Hotels London is aligned with international, best-in-class partners to deliver The Londoner by 2020 including project engineers Arup, project developers McGee, interior design team Yabu Pushelberg and project architects Woods Bagot.