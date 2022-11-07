Electric Water Heating & Hard Water

Share Tweet Share Email

Electric-only designs for water heating provide a simple-to-install, cost-effective, and familiar technology that delivers lower carbon emissions, addresses regulatory changes on new gas connections and improves indoor air quality (IAQ). For the high-grade heat required for domestic hot water (DHW) applications, there is a notable use of electric immersions, but this can have a catastrophic impact on a system if located in one of the hard water areas that span approximately 65% of the UK

While excellent as backup heat sources in commercial boiler-fed indirect cylinders, immersions are not advised as a primary heat source in hard water areas where limescale will typically form on the heat exchanger or heating element. The high temperatures accelerate scale formation which can lead to costly system failure in as little as six months. When hot water is essential for operations it’s a cause for concern.

An electric boiler, such as the Adveco ARDENT, heats water using immersion heaters located in a small tank within the boiler housing rather than directly installed into a hot water tank. This creates a sealed ‘primary’ loop to an indirect coil in the cylinder, eliminating the common problems of direct electric heating. The electric boiler heats the same water continuously so there is only a small, finite amount of scale in the system which will not damage the elements.

The electric boiler additionally offers a level of redundancy that is not achieved with a single immersion heater, and with significantly less scale, reliability also improves drastically reducing maintenance demands for operational savings.

