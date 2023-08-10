Electrolux Professional Has Unveiled Southern Contracts, Based in Dorset, as Their Top Performing UK Distributor Across Last Year

Share Tweet Share Email

This award is for the company with the highest national sales of their professional laundry products.

Adam Elphinstone, MD of Southern Contracts, said: “This is the 25th year we’ve won this award and consequently cherish a long and special relationship with Electrolux Professional and are always proud to work with their products for both provision, installation and servicing. The installations have been carried out across all our sectors; marine, care and hospitality. Some have been incredibly complex but all have been extremely satisfying.”

Mark Rogers, Regional Business Manager for Electrolux Professional, added:

“We’ve had a special relationship with Southern Contracts for over 30 years, and during that time they have regularly confirmed themselves as our highest performing partner for laundry in the UK. We count them as a first-class partner.

“I personally have worked with them over 6 years and can always trust them to select the best solution and provide exemplary after-care for all our customers, whatever their sector.

“With their in depth understanding of our products, gleaned over the decades of our relationship, they continue to preserve the first-class friendly care of a family run business for both their remote and local customers.”

For more information about products and services on offer, contact Southern Contracts’ expert team of technical staff to provide guidance and advice through every aspect of your purchase and ongoing commitment to service, please telephone 03301 222888 or visit www.southerncontracts.co.uk