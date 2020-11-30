Electrox Powerful and Rapid Disinfection

Electrox powerful and rapid disin- fection. The advanced solution for our planet, created from just water and salt.

Made in the UK, Electrox Sterilising Water is an ecological disinfectant that kills viruses, bacteria, spores and fungi significantly faster than other traditional disinfectants. Electrox is 80 x more effective than bleach, contains no alcohol, is non corrosive, pH neutral and hypoallergenic. It is made from water and sodium chloride (salt) using our unique, 4 chamber technology.When used with fogging machines, Electrox can sanitise restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels rapidly, with minimal disruption and without the harsh chemicals found in traditional disinfectants.