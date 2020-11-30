Electrox Powerful and Rapid Disinfection

Electrox powerful and rapid disin- fection. The advanced solution for our planet, created from just water and salt.
Made in the UK, Electrox Sterilising Water is an ecological disinfectant that kills viruses, bacteria, spores and fungi significantly faster than other traditional disinfectants. Electrox is 80 x more effective than bleach, contains no alcohol, is non corrosive, pH neutral and hypoallergenic. It is made from water and sodium chloride (salt) using our unique, 4 chamber technology.When used with fogging machines, Electrox can sanitise restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels rapidly, with minimal disruption and without the harsh chemicals found in traditional disinfectants.
Electrox customer Mark Cassidy Owner of The Walnut Tree Inn says “We’ve been using Electrox Water to sanitise our tables and surfaces and a fogging machine at the end of every day throughout the pub, and in our rooms in between guests. It gives us, and our guests reassurance and confidence that we are doing everything to remain Covid safe at all times.We would highly recommend it to any business that wants an effective disinfecting solution which is easy to use, has no lingering smell, no harsh chemicals and doesn’t have any effects on the skin of the user.”
