Elevating Hospitality: UK Hotels Embrace Walter Geering’s Innovative Floating Dispenser Collection

In a landmark decision reflecting a commitment to sustainability and guest experience, UK hotels are increasingly turning to Walter Geering’s cutting-edge floating dispenser collection. Established in 1903, Walter Geering has evolved into an industry-leading supplier for hotels, holiday parks, and accommodation providers nationwide.

Specialising in eco-friendly toiletries and welcome packs, including kitchen and bathroom essentials, pet packs, games night packs, birthday packs, and more, Walter Geering stands at the forefront of the hospitality supply chain.

A Legacy of Eco-Friendliness

Walter Geering’s ascent to a leading supplier is grounded in its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. Acknowledging the hospitality industry’s reliance on single-use plastic, particularly in toiletries, Walter Geering has pioneered eco-friendly alternatives. Despite the allure of convenience, the company remains dedicated to supporting its clients in reducing plastic consumption, aligning with a broader global push toward sustainability.

Toiletries and Welcome Packs Redefined

Walter Geering has consistently led the toiletry and amenity market through innovative products and eco-friendly initiatives. Their extensive toiletry collections boast bottles and tubes crafted from oxo-biodegradable plastic, post-consumer recycled plastic, prevented ocean plastic, and wheat straw. Spring 2023 witnessed the launch of the ground-breaking floating dispenser system, a simple yet ingenious solution designed to fit any bathroom seamlessly. Priced at just £4.28 per product per room, the system features a tamper-proof locking mechanism, with a discreet matchbox-sized bracket creating the illusion of a floating dispenser.

Kitchen and Cleaning Welcome Packs

Beyond toiletries, Walter Geering extends its commitment to sustainability into kitchen and cleaning welcome packs. Recognizing the imperative of a circular economy, the company invests in reimagining and redesigning its packaging. A new range of packaging types aligns with existing or foreseeable recycling infrastructure, facilitating consumer reuse or recycling. The practicality of their kitchen packs addresses guests’ unspoken needs upon arrival, ensuring essentials like washing up liquid, bin bags, sponges, and cleaning cloths are readily available for the first few days.

