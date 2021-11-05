Elis Helps Bistrot Pierre Communicate Brand Values Through New Workwear

Elis has provided French-style restaurant operator, Bistrot Pierre, with new workwear that helps to communicate its core brand values.The company is also operating a workwear and linen laundry service for the restaurant’s 19 venues.

Elis sourced new chefs’ wear and front of house uniforms, including undertaking the bespoke embroidery of new denim aprons.

Bistrot Pierre marketing director, Arpita Anstey said: “Elis really understood our brand proposition and helped us source uniforms that reflect our French heritage and are uniquely ownable and great quality.We wanted uniforms that our team members would be proud to wear and that are comfortable, breathable and practical. For front of house we selected a classic Breton striped T-shirt with a denim apron embroidered with our logo. Back of house, the chef whites are of a superior cotton too.

“It was really important to the brand to have an embroidered logo on the front of house aprons.We are incredibly proud of our heritage and our brand logo, featuring 1994, the year our first Bistrot opened, is core to our brand visualisation. Elis did a brilliant job in replicating this on the uniforms using a copper thread.”

Elis supplied the workwear after undertaking an audit of usage across the sites, which led to Bistrot Pierre being able to make savings on the quantities being provided.The Elis mobilisation team then ensured that the change-over to the new uniforms went smoothly. Arpita adds:The roll-out of the new uniforms across the business went really well, being undertaken in a timely manner and with ease.”

Elis is also undertaking the regular laundry of the workwear and linen, with its nationwide network of industrial laundries and delivery fleets collecting, laundering, maintaining and returning the items to the individual restaurants.