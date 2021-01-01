Encouraging Better Handwashing with Intellimix from Ideal Standard

Ideal Standard, one of the world’s leading providers of bathroom and washroom products, has launched Intellimix, a smart, cost-effective solution to support better hygiene in spaces as the commercial world reopens.

Designed to dispense both soap and water with every use, Intellimix is completely touch-free, guaranteeing improved hygiene standards in public washrooms. Ideal for offices, leisure facilities and other high-traffic environments, such as shopping centres, hotels and restaurants, and airports, the fitting significantly lowers running costs while being sustainable and reducing waste.

Despite delivering an optimum volume of soap with every wash for improved hygiene, Intellimix actually reduces the overall amount of soap and water typically used in washrooms with traditional fittings, minimising waste and generating cost savings of up to 80 per cent on soap and 85 per cent on water. Maintenance and cleaning is also hassle-free, with less frequent and faster soap replacement compared to traditional dispensers, and reduced cleaning required with all soap directed into the bowl.

Bluetooth enabled, Intellimix also offers parameter settings which can be easily controlled by facilities managers via a smartphone. From the palm of their hands, they can conveniently change a variety of settings on all taps in a building, including how much soap is dispensed, how long water should flow and how often anti-stagnation flushing should occur. Intellimix also sends notifications when soap is running low to avoid unnecessary physical checks.

The fitting is available in Chrome and Black Onyx versions, while panel mounted models will launch later in 2021. What’s more, the screen can also be set to display a company logo or any advertising image during idle times.

As well as the fitting, Ideal Standard has also developed Intellimix Mild Antibacterial Foam Soap, a unique formula to ensure flawless performance and optimal hygiene. Irritant-free and with a rich, thick texture, it is gentle on skin and offers a luxurious experience every time.

For more information, visit: http://www.intellimix.co