End of Season Sale Now On At Leisurebench

LeisureBench Ltd. Are an industry leading supplier of commercial outdoor furniture stocking an extensive range of quality products.

There are bargains to be had if you act quickly, as the company has announced its End of Season sale. The special offers are only available for a limited period of time and while stocks last.

If you are looking for picnic tables, there are several that have been reduced in price. The 6 seat round Brentwood, suitable for smaller courtyards and confined spaces was £144+VAT and is now £99+VAT, which is a saving of 31%. It is strong and sturdy with thick 32mm timbers and seats up to 6 people.

The Chester green picnic A-Frame picnic table is made using 32mm pine timbers and also sits up to 6 people. There is a huge saving of 47% off and is reduced from £113+VAT down to £59.99+VAT.

The Guernsey picnic table is an innovative walk in design, making it more user friendly than the traditional ‘A ’Frame picnic tables and is easy to get in and out of. It comes in 3 sizes, 4, 6 and 8 seats. All three have a 20% discount with prices starting at £134 +VAT.

The Lilly table, bench and arm chair set, made from FSC slow growing pine is available as a 5 piece set, consisting of a table, two arm chairs and two benches and is reduced by 20% from £520+VAT to £416+VAT, or a four piece set with only one bench from £520+VAT to £416+VAT.

The dark grey Harrogate bench set consists of a table and two benches that can be purchased as a set or as individual items. The underside of the planks are grooved along the length to prevent warping and shakes, with recessed nuts and bolts. The set has a 25% discount from £364+VAT to £273+VAT.

To see all the items in the LeisureBench sale plus the huge range of outdoor furniture go to www.leisurebench.co.uk or telephone 01949 862920.