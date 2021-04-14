Enhance The Perception Of Clean With A Venue That Smells Great

Share Tweet Share Email

Act now: Ensure your investment in reopening creates a positive experience for your staff and diners

Now that there is a roadmap for coming out of lockdown, restaurant and pub managers need to ensure that premises are not only clean and safe, but also restore confidence for returning staff and diners.

First impressions count, and can begin before people even see if a venue is clean. The sense of smell is the strongest of the five senses and one of the body’s front-line defence mechanisms, designed to set off alarm bells if a foul smell is detected. According to research, 75% of all emotions generated each day are due to smell, and we are therefore 100 times more likely to remember something we smell over anything we hear, see, or touch. A bad smell is a warning of a bad experience to come.

“Many restaurants and pubs have been closed for months, and while they might have been cleaned, air quality will be poor, and with a reduced frequency of cleaning routines, they will not smell as fresh as they should,” says P-Wave® Sales and Marketing Manager Mark Wintle. “People’s trust in the cleanliness and safety of a venue can be negatively impacted if it smells bad, as they will wonder why, and suspect that it is not hygienic.”

Foul smells in any building are typically caused by the presence of bacteria which has been left to grow through either inadequate or infrequent or cleaning procedures. While the washroom may be the cause of the worst odours in a building, improving the air quality and freshness throughout premises brings many benefits.

“Restaurant and pub managers should not overlook the power of scent in the workplace. Choosing the most appropriate fragrance to apply throughout a building can help create a happier and more relaxed experience for staff and guests, says Mark Wintle. “After all, shopping centres and high-end retailers have been using ambient scents to positively influence customer perceptions for years. P-Wave has worked with leading fragrance houses to develop a range of well-researched and consumer-tested popular fragrances.

“As innovators in the air freshening industry, P-Wave understands that cleanliness and hygiene are the most important aspects of managing premises, but with the heightened awareness created by Covid-19, restaurant and pub managers need to action every option available to ensure safety and reassure employees and visitors,” says Mark.

Washroom focus

In all premises, to feel safe, consumers need to see – and smell – that the washroom is immaculately clean, but poor plumbing or maintenance, or an inadequate cleaning regime can lead to unfortunate odours which are unlikely to receive 5-star reviews. However, in urinals it is the actual minute-by-minute usage that can cause the biggest problem.

“We’ve been solving the most common hygiene issue in urinals for years, as randomly splashed urine causes a headache for cleaners, plus a bad smell and a reduction in hygiene standards.

“But there’s something even more important at this unprecedented time. According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), Coronavirus can spread in an infected person’s urine. This is called ‘viral shedding’, which means that if traces of contaminated urine become aerosolised and inhaled while using a urinal, the disease can infect others in the washroom1. That’s why P-Wave recently delivered a new angle on splash prevention, coupled with a major step forward in urinal deodorising technology with the launch of a new highly fragranced urinal screen.”

To ensure washroom cleanliness and hygiene it is worth installing bio-enzymatic cleaning solutions in cisterns. They release billions of beneficial bacterial to consume bio-materials that cause odours, keeping the bowl clean, blue and fresh, while also reducing water consumption by displacing water that would normally be present.

Toilet bowls should not be overlooked, and there are passive highly fragranced solutions which can be clipped over the outside of the toilet rim (under the seat) or hung anywhere.

Passive and active air fresheners

Passive air fresheners are ideal for smaller areas where consistent fragrancing is important. From simple, highly fragranced units for installation in bins, the back of doors, under a desks or in washrooms, to more powerful units which can be placed near a door or any space with good air flow, the open-air design ensures maximum surface area exposure for effective and efficient fragrance release.

Active air fresheners replace aerosols and are better for the environment. Systems are available to freshen small, medium and large spaces. Discrete wall or ceiling mounted systems can comprehensively freshen up to 16m3, and feature an intelligent fan which powers down when the lights go off to conserve the battery.

For use in toilet cubicles, lifts, gyms and spas or even on a desk in an office, another motion-actvated solution delivers more targeted, clean and efficient air freshening in small spaces exactly when and where it’s needed, reducing fragrance overload, nasal fatigue, and aerosol residue.

Also available are powerful, yet silent active fresheners which feature advanced micro-diffusion technology. Delivering coverage from 200m3 to 1200m3, one option features bluetooth control and advanced programming via smartphone or tablet, while the largest, features fully adjustable start/stop, diffusion and stand-by intervals as well as a weekend on/off function.

“When specifying air freshening solutions, restaurant and pub managers also have the environment on mind and only choose and install products and consumables that are 100% recyclable,” says Mark.

“As restaurants and pubs reopen, there’s no doubt that first impressions are hugely important and restore confidence. Owners and managers need to do all they can to ensure that staff and guests trust that premises are hygienic, safe and clean. Now is the time to address cleaning and maintenance issues, but also to ensure that premises smell clean and have a pleasant and inviting ambience.”

www.p-wave.co.uk

1 https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf