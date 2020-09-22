Enhance your menu with Clearwater’s frozen Lobster Meat. Produced using a specialized high-pressure extraction system, this raw lobster meat delivers the same superb taste as live lobster, without any of the hassle, offering versatility and convenience for today’s foodservice operators.With no pre-cooking or shucking required, Clearwater’s sustainably fished Claw & Knuckle Meat comes in a 227g vacuum-packed pouch, which is ready to cook.The pouch can be inserted into boiling water or left to poach for several minutes, before serving in a recipe. Perfect for including in risottos, pasta dishes or even in a lobster roll.

For more details contact windsorsales@clearwater.ca