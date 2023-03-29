Enjoy The Sunshine With Our Maintenance Free Outdoor Furniture!

Share Tweet Share Email

With Spring just starting (we hope!) what better way for your customers to enjoy the sunshine than sitting outside and relaxing. TDP’s furniture, made from recycled UK plastic waste, will be ready and waiting, as it doesn’t have to be stored away for the winter or be treated for the new season.

Our range of furniture includes picnic tables, dining sets, benches and chairs as well as planters and children’s furniture. All products benefit from a 20-year warranty and very low maintenance, with no annual staining or treatments required. It will not rot or splinter, is very stable and extremely durable, lasting for decades in even the busiest of areas.

TDP has been supplying environmentally friendly products to the industry for over 30 years. We are the choice supplier for those who want outdoor furniture that lasts and to date we have saved over 4,000 tonnes of recycled plastic waste from landfill. By producing our furniture from recycled plastic rather than wood, we have saved over 10,000 trees from being felled.

We manufacture all our furniture in Derbyshire. Everything is handcrafted and as such you can order your furniture in custom colourways, and we can include branding, establishment names, table numbers and other key information as either engravings or plaques. Our furniture is longer-lasting and easier to maintain than their wooden alternatives, meaning you buy them once and they will last a lifetime for your business.

From your first contact with us, to taking delivery, we want the whole experience to be both enjoyable and stress free. We’re here to help so please do visit our website www.tdp.co.uk, give us a call on 01629 820011 or drop us an email at info@tdp.co.uk