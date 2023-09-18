Entice New Customers With Plant-Based Options

Share Tweet Share Email

As customer’s budgets continue to shrink, offering a complete range of quality, affordable plant-based options can be the difference between a customer choosing your establishment over another. Although still only constituting a small percentage of the population, those who eat plant-based diets have significantly more power over where groups dine and shop. A group of friends with one vegan friend will seek out restaurants that offer an appetising selection of plant-based dishes to accommodate that person. Similarly, a parent may choose to do their weekly food shop at the supermarket that offers the widest selection of plant-based options for their child.

That’s why it’s so vital to get your range of plant-based options right – it has the impact to attract more customers to your business. Plant Based World Expo Europe is back and ready help you navigate this! With so much innovation taking place at a dizzying pace, the plant-based sector can be hard to keep up with. Products today are a world apart from earlier versions, with closer texture and taste parity with meat and dairy than ever before.

Europe’s only 100% plant-based trade show will open at a new, larger location of ExCeL London this year. Taking place on 15th-16th November, over the two days professionals from the food and beverage industry will be able to discover these innovative plant-based products, hear from industry leaders and pioneers, and make vital connections to help their businesses. Plant Based World brings together manufacturers from around the world, offering attendees the opportunity to taste products that aren’t yet available in the UK.

In addition to over 275+ companies exhibiting their plant-based products and solutions, the event hosts three content theatres which are open to all attendees. The conference program will include speakers from key organisations in the sector, joining together to envision the future of the category. The Culinary Theatre will host sessions run by a mixture of industry and celebrity chefs to provide a real-time showcase on how plant-based products can create exceptionally easy, and tasty, dishes. New for 2023, it will also include sessions going back to the basics, helping chefs reimagine pantry staples to create enticing, low-cost dishes.

The event will also host a key buyer program, offering curated meetings to match buyers with the products they are seeking during the show. Registration is free for professionals working within the food and beverage sector, simply visit the website and register to attend. For further information and to register, please visit

www.plantbasedworldeurope.com