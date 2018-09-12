Entries Now Open For Sussex Food And Drink Awards 2019

Entries were officially opened for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2019 last night [Monday 10 September] with over 100 Sussex food and drink business leaders gathering at a superb launch event held at South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding, West Sussex.

BBC Sussex radio presenter Allison Ferns hosted the event, introducing all the categories that are now open for food and drink businesses across the county to enter at www.sussexfoodawards.biz.

The impressive 19th century South Lodge country house hotel, with stunning views of the South Downs, provided the perfect venue to welcome the many restaurateurs, butchers, farmers’ market organisers, food producers, shop keepers, brewers and vintners from the far reaches of East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove at this special launch event.

Paula Seager and Hilary Knight, co-directors of Natural Partnerships CIC, who run the awards as a not-for-profit scheme, were delighted to announce the new timings for the awards this year and introduce new sponsors for 2019 as well as welcome back previous sponsors, whose loyal support and enthusiasm are crucial to the awards’ continued success.

Said Paula Seager, “The Sussex Food & Drink Awards is the only awards in the county created to support and boost local farmers, food and drink producers and the outlets that serve and sell their superb local fare. We are thrilled that our Awards Banquet will be taking place in the warmer month of May next year and hope that our new timings will boost even more entries, public votes and support.

“As we celebrate our 13th year, we are so proud to see the Sussex food and drink revolution grow stronger each year and we hope these awards encourage more and more people to discover and explore local markets, food shops and restaurants where they can sample the very best local produce and see for themselves why it tastes so much better.”

Young Sussex Farmer of the Year category, sponsored by the South of England Agricultural Society in association with Farmers Weekly, as well as Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time and Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods will close later on 17 January 2019. Winners will be revealed and receive their awards on 15 May 2019 at the glittering BAFTA-style awards ceremony hosted by Danny Pike from BBC Sussex, which includes a spectacular seven-course Sussex produce banquet at the Amex Stadium.

For more information and to enter visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz