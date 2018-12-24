Entry Opens for World Pasty Championships

Entry is now open for the 2019 World Pasty Championships, taking place 2 March at the Eden Project (Cornwall), as part of Cornish Pasty Week (24 February – 3 M arch).

Marking the eighth annual contest, all regular categories (amateur, professional, junior and company for both Cornish and non-Cornish pasties) will return, as will a brand new Pasty Ambassador award.

Gordon Seabright, Eden chief executive, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome back some of the stars of the pasty-making world, and to welcome newbies to the World Pasty Championships on March 2.

“The event promises to be a great end to another memorable week celebrating the Duchy’s national dish and its many varieties.”

Chair of the Cornish Pasty Association, Jason Jobling, added: “The first-ever Cornish Pasty Week made a great splash in 2018 and reminded us of how much Cornwall and the world loves our favourite food.

“We’re relishing the chance to spread the pasty love again for a whole week and ending with what is always a great day of celebration, the World Pasty Championships at Eden.”

For more information or to enter, visit: https://www.edenproject.com/visit/whats-on/world-pasty-championships