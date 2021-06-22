With the increase in development of outdoor hospitality areas looking set to stay, more restaurants and bars than ever have been reviewing ways for customers to safely enjoy dining and drinking experiences out of doors, using environmentally sustainable, Ecodek solid decking boards.
Whilst many hospitality premises have been closed during lockdown, and others open for the sale of take-away orders only, businesses have been using the period to research, consider and install suitable outdoor dining solutions that can accommodate premises’ customer capacity as regulations change and warmer months approach.
With its solid composition – intended to prevent water and moisture from rotting the decking from within – Ecodek is a long-lasting, ecologically sustainable solution that offers increased resistance to impact damage. Its solid structure gives it greater noise absorption properties, so it’s quieter underfoot; helping to reduce noise levels in dining environments.
Safer and more hardwearing than a wooden outdoor floor surface, Ecodek is a sustainable and effective alternative to hollow boards. It is simple to install, manufactured in the UK and sup- ported with a 25-year guarantee. Split and rot resistant, this hard- wearing decking solution is ideally suited to commercial purposes and can be relied upon for customer comfort and safety in both wet and dry conditions.
