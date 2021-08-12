ETI Launches Thermapen One Digital Food Thermometer for Kitchen Professionals

Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI), a digital thermometer manufacturer and exporter of electronic thermometers and temperature probes, has launched the new Thermapen One digital food thermometer. In development for the past five-years, the Thermapen One achieves temperature readings in less than a second for any catering facility and kitchen professional.

The Thermapen One is the fifth model of its kind from ETI, which was founded in 1983 by Peter and Miriam Webb and is now led by son Jason Webb. The product is manufactured and handmade at its headquarters in Worthing,West Sussex, where crucial research & development also takes place in the ETI laboratories to continually improve the design of the Thermapen model.

ETI has pushed the boundaries of read speed and accuracy by tightening its tolerances within its laboratory testing. As a result, the accuracy of the new Thermapen One has been increased to ± 0.3°C.

The product also features a faster sensor, a brighter backlight which adapts to ambient light, and a longer five-year guarantee.The product is waterproof to IP67, meets the European Standard EN 13485, and comes in ten different colours.