European Hotel Consultancy Everguest Launches in the UK to Help Hoteliers Through Critical Recovery Period

Hoteliers must shift their focus from ‘survive’ to ‘thrive’ if they want their businesses to succeed as travel and tourism pick up pace once more during 2022. That is the view of European hotel consultancy Everguest, which is announcing its launch in the UK. Everguest has appointed hospitality business development professional Neil Middleton to lead its UK growth.

Founded in Hungary by experienced hotel GM and marketing agency head Miklós Belán, Everguest takes a guest-first approach to handle the three most decisive factors in the accommodation selection process – guest reviews, pricing and online appearance.The circumstances of the past two years have caused many hotels to retract resources and operate without a full complement of staff, so outsourcing these core capabilities to Everguest’s team of experts ensures that hotels remain competitive, visible and appealing.

Many hotels have survived the pandemic by regularly pivoting to fulfil short-term needs, but according to CEO Belán, now is the time for UK hoteliers to double down on attracting future guests.“The opening up of international tourism means travellers once again have a world of choice when it comes to booking a hotel,” he comments. “As the guest’s mindset shifts, so must the hotel’s strategy. It is no longer enough to keep the fire burning – it is time to fuel the flames; and Everguest has chosen now to expand to the UK because we can provide the manpower and expertise to deliver the right results for UK hoteliers.”

Partnering with hotel owners and managers, Everguest provides services in three key areas: