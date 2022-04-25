Evaluating The Pizza And Pasta Markets In Europe

Share Tweet Share Email

The 6th edition of the European Pizza and Pasta Show, 22-23 June 2022, Olympia London is set to be the largest UK F&B exhibition in its sector. With £140+ billion market value in 21/22, the Pizza and Pasta industries have reported a notably sustainable growth through and after the pandemic.

EPPS 2022 is co-located with its sister events Bellavita Expo London and Iberica, showcasing the best brands, products, ingredients, equipment and services offered by the pizza and pasta industries. Organised with the support of partners CIBUS and VinItaly, the event responds to the increased demand in the bakery and food to go sectors with speciality food, plant based products, beverage and ice cream as an add-ons completing the enhanced offer to all attending buyers.

The traditional Cooking Stages will offer exciting competitions and networking opportunities. The European Pizza Championship is back, bigger and better than ever.

With 1000+ international brands exhibiting, 2 theatres hosting 4 cooking competitions, 10 professional masterclasses and 10000 strong buying audience, the conjoined events are the place to be for all F&B professionals.

“This is an event no one of us can miss! Join us and the rest of our industry at the most important trade meeting of 2022! Embrace the best of Italy and Napoli’s hospitality. “ – Dott. Antimo Caputo, Honorary President of the European Pizza and Pasta Show and CEO of Molino Caputo.

To exhibit or visit please contact the organisers.

Tel: +44(0) 2073524356,

E-mail: info@pizzapastashow.com,

URL: www.pizzapastashow.com