Every Second Counts…

Did you know that each minute of delay after a cardiac arrest, reduces the patients chance of survival by 10%?

The Arrhythmia Alliance state that “Sudden cardiac arrest strikes without warning, regardless of age, killing 100,000 Brits every year;” and the British Heart Foundation attribute 84% of these as being outside of a healthcare setting. Statistics also show that the survival rate in the UK after a cardiac arrest is only 5% to 10%, which when compared to Seattle that proudly boasts a 60% survival rate, is appalling.

Aero Healthcare, are the master distributors of the most technically advanced defibrillators in the UK and have supplied the largest roll out of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the country. As industry experts, Aero Healthcare provide the hospitality sector with a complete solution for top of the range defibrillators, coupled with experienced ongoing sup- port.

Selecting the correct defibrillators for multiple locations is complex. Aero Healthcare’s specialists pair each unit’s location and operating environment with the most suitable defibrillator features, to ensure that the device provided really is both fit for purpose and quick to deploy.

