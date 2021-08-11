Every Second Counts…

How quickly can you access a defibrillator to save a life?
Did you know that each minute of delay after a cardiac arrest, reduces the patients chance of survival by 10%?
The Arrhythmia Alliance state that “Sudden cardiac arrest strikes without warning, regardless of age, killing 100,000 Brits every year;” and the British Heart Foundation attribute 84% of these as being outside of a healthcare setting. Statistics also show that the survival rate in the UK after a cardiac arrest is only 5% to 10%, which when compared to Seattle that proudly boasts a 60% survival rate, is appalling.
Aero Healthcare, are the master distributors of the most technically advanced defibrillators in the UK and have supplied the largest roll out of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the country. As industry experts, Aero Healthcare provide the hospitality sector with a complete solution for top of the range defibrillators, coupled with experienced ongoing sup- port.
Selecting the correct defibrillators for multiple locations is complex. Aero Healthcare’s specialists pair each unit’s location and operating environment with the most suitable defibrillator features, to ensure that the device provided really is both fit for purpose and quick to deploy.
Oscar Palmer, Commercial Director of Aero Healthcare UK explains “Currently the UK is way behind other countries when it comes to the provision of defibrillators in public places. We are delighted to see businesses recognising the urgent need for correctly assessed defibrillator requirements, and are proud to be enabling the lifesaving change.”
Aero Healthcare’s longstanding partnership with Stryker, the manufacturers of the extensive HeartSine and LifePak ranges, guarantees all needs can be catered for. The LifePak CR2’s superior technology, that allows lifesaving shocks to be delivered in more cases than any other device, boasts a significantly enhanced impedance range (skin resistance range).
This enables the delivery of an effective shock, regardless of chest size, skintone, muscle build or age; all key markers for every defibrillator as they analyse the need to deliver, or not, a shock to save a life.
Installing the confidence to act swiftly, can save a life. Even without training!
