Exclusive New Launches on Display at The Cleaning Show 2021

Helping businesses and cleaning professionals discover the next big innovation to transform cleaning practices,The Cleaning Show 2021, which returns to London from 2-4 November will welcome some of the industry’s leading suppliers as they showcase their innovative cleaning products.

ADVANCES IN CLEANING TECHNOLOGY

ICE, the UK’s largest independent provider of cleaning equipment, will be on hand to showcase its wide range of future friendly cleaning solutions, including its newly launched UV Bot – the latest in its co-botics range designed to advance autonomous cleaning through innovation.While Killis, a leading manufacturer and importer of specialist cleaning equipment will also demonstrate how automation is leading the charge, through the introduction of its Leobot.

Elsewhere on the show floor, Lavor will present its LI-ION Series, the new range of LAVOR floor scrubber dryers, designed with lithium batteries to increase the level of productivity and reduce cleaning costs. Similarly, Rotowash will be showcasing its industrial floor cleaning machine suitable for all types of flooring.