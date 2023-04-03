Extending Outdoors Ltd

Share Tweet Share Email

Extending Outdoors offer a wide range of Pergolas & Verandas to extend your living into the outdoors.

Many hoteliers, restaurants and cafes depend on their open-air space to distinguish them from their rivals, so displaying this space with an excellent outside open or covered construction can help entice customers in and to appreciate the ambience and vistas regardless of the weather.

For hospitality businesses requiring a fast, simple and affordable change to their outside space one of our pergolas or canopies could be the ideal arrangement. Both pragmatic and beautiful, they give shade and protection from the elements.

For existing verandas and pergolas, outside blinds can be mounted to the top and sides to give powerful protection from the sun or rain, establishing a comfortable climate throughout the entire year.

Shades and pergolas offer an incredible expansion to large open spaces, particularly when supplied with your own personalisation including remote controlled retractable or sliding rooftops, sliding glass, zip screens, separate passage entryways, climate sensors and LED lighting and radiators.

All work carried out is fully guaranteed and our products are all fitted by our own fitters and offer nationwide coverage. We have over 35 years’ experience in bespoke made to measure glass extensions, conservatories and orangeries.

Allow your customers to dine outdoors with full protection or utilise the extra space for a children’s play area …the opportunities are endless.